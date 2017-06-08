Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Hearing Planning Commission

Planning Commission
Meeting Agenda 

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

PUBLIC HEARINGS:  
Minor Subdivision Application – For an existing lot located at 745 Dayton Street.  Micah David, Hashlamah Project Foundation, property owner – Parcel ID #F19000100030006300 
Conditional Use Application – for the operation of a mobile food truck in the B-1 Central Business District – on the property of the King’s House -230 Xenia Avenue – Parcel ID #F19 000100100003700
Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for an amendment to the zoning code for the addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments (PNDs).

Amend Chapter 1260.04 (d) Principal Use per Lot – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments as an exception to principal use per lot.

Amend Chapter 1262.08 (e) (6) Conditional Use Requirements – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific conditional use requirements.

Amend Table 1264.02 Parking Requirements by Use-Residential – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific parking requirements. 

Amend Chapter 1284.03 Definitions: C-D – removing the definition of Cluster housing; adding the definition of Common open space; adding the definition of Dwelling, pocket neighborhood development (PND).

Amend Chapter 1284.05 Definitions: H-I-J-K – adding the definition of a Homeowners association (HOA).

Amend Chapter 1284.07 Definitions: O-P-Q – adding the definition of a Pocket neighborhood development (PND).

OLD BUSINESS:
Vote on Vice Chair for Planning Commission
Noise Issue Update
Comprehensive Land Use Plan: Discussion of Update Process

NEW BUSINESS:
Glass Farm Report

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council's Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for more information.

