Public Hearing Planning Commission

Planning Commission

Meeting Agenda

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

• Minor Subdivision Application – For an existing lot located at 745 Dayton Street. Micah David, Hashlamah Project Foundation, property owner – Parcel ID #F19000100030006300

• Conditional Use Application – for the operation of a mobile food truck in the B-1 Central Business District – on the property of the King’s House -230 Xenia Avenue – Parcel ID #F19 000100100003700

• Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for an amendment to the zoning code for the addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments (PNDs).

Amend Chapter 1260.04 (d) Principal Use per Lot – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments as an exception to principal use per lot.

Amend Chapter 1262.08 (e) (6) Conditional Use Requirements – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific conditional use requirements.

Amend Table 1264.02 Parking Requirements by Use-Residential – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific parking requirements.

Amend Chapter 1284.03 Definitions: C-D – removing the definition of Cluster housing; adding the definition of Common open space; adding the definition of Dwelling, pocket neighborhood development (PND).

Amend Chapter 1284.05 Definitions: H-I-J-K – adding the definition of a Homeowners association (HOA).

Amend Chapter 1284.07 Definitions: O-P-Q – adding the definition of a Pocket neighborhood development (PND).

OLD BUSINESS:

• Vote on Vice Chair for Planning Commission

• Noise Issue Update

• Comprehensive Land Use Plan: Discussion of Update Process

NEW BUSINESS:

• Glass Farm Report

