Kelly A. Root, of West Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017. He was 22.

Kelly was born on Oct. 12, 1994, in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his mother Laura (Hammersly) Root and his paternal grandfather Carl Root. He is survived by his loving father, Carl Root; maternal grandmother, Mary L. Root; fiancée, Elaina Hall; two great-uncles, Dicky Crow and Tim Humphrey; godmother, Nancy Caserta; best friends Jack Griffiths, Cody Arnette, Shawn Dixon and Ian Marshall; and additional close friends Emmaliese Hall, Lynn Ballinger, Mike Lindon, Pete South and Jay.

Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Swart & Wolfe Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton OH 45449, to assist family with funeral expenses: http://www.swartandwolfefuneralhome.com.