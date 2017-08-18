Public Meetings
- Published: August 17, 2017
Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings
• Village Council
Mon., Aug. 21
Executive Session, 6 p.m.
General Session, 7 p.m.
• Environmental Commission
Thurs., Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.
• Complete Streets Workshop
Thurs., Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Workshop will be attended by Council members
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
