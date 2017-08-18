Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Village Council

Mon., Aug. 21

Executive Session, 6 p.m.

General Session, 7 p.m.

• Environmental Commission

Thurs., Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.

• Complete Streets Workshop

Thurs., Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Workshop will be attended by Council members

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.