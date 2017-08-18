Aug
18
2017
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 84° / Low 62°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday
High 82° / Low 61°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Village Council
Mon., Aug. 21
Executive Session, 6 p.m.
General Session, 7 p.m.

Environmental Commission
Thurs., Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.

• Complete Streets Workshop
Thurs., Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Workshop will be attended by Council members

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

by YS News Staff
