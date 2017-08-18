Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee.

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 17, 2017 Regular Meeting

• Financials for July, 2017

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file:

Public Hearings/legislation (7:10 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2017-39 Accepting the Annexation of 1.713 Acres of Land More or Less from Miami Township, Greene County, Ohio to the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2017-40 Approving an Engineering Contract with Heintz Engineering

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-14 Imposing a Lodging Tax

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

OLD BUSINESS (8 p.m.)

• Draft Housing Needs Assessment RFP

• Housing Task Force Proposal

• Proposed Smoking Limitation Policy for Village-owned Property

• Proposed Addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments to the Zoning Code

• Review of Council’s 2017 Goals

NEW BUSINESS (8:45 p.m.)

MANAGER’S REPORT

ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER/FINANCE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

CHIEF’S REPORT

CLERK’S REPORT

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:25 p.m.)

• Sept. 5:

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2017-14 Consenting to the Rezoning of Gustafson Property and Declaring an Emergency

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1226.06 “Design Standards” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.06 “Design Standards”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1264.02 “General Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1264.02 “General Requirements”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1260.04 “Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1260.04 “Uses”

+ First Reading of Ordinance Repealing Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D”

+ Tap Fee Increase Discussion

• Sept. 18:

+ General Fund Budget

+ Ordinance 2017-xx Tap Fees

• Oct. 2: nterprise & Special Revenue Funds & Capital Budgets

• Oct. 16: udget Workshop (collective budget with revisions)

• Nov. 6: 018 Budget

• Nov. 20: irst Reading of 2018 Budget Ordinance

• Dec. 4: Emergency Second Reading of 2018 Budget Ordinance

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.