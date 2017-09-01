White nationalist fliers removed from village stop signs

Five stop signs on and near the Antioch College campus were defaced with white nationalist fliers overnight between Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28, according to Yellow Springs police. Stop signs at four intersections were affected, including the intersection of Corry and Limestone streets and three intersections along Livermore Street — at East Davis Street, East South College Street (in front of the Antioch Wellness Center) and Allen Street.

According to Sgt. Joshuah Knapp, police were notified by a Village Council member via a citizen tip around noon Monday, and Village crews were sent out shortly thereafter to remove the fliers, which were pasted onto the front side of the stop signs. Some of the fliers had already been partially removed. In one case, a stop sign had to be replaced because the flier’s residue could not be adequately cleaned off, Knapp said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for posting the fliers, according to Knapp on Monday. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If a suspect is identified, charges could include criminal mischief and criminal damaging, both mid-level misdemeanors.

“It is hard to tell at this point whether this is an actual sanctioned event by a particular group, or if it was done by someone trying to cause an issue,” Knapp said.

Photos of fliers posted on the Yellow Springs Open Discussion Facebook page by Antioch College Assistant Professor Michael Casselli show that they featured slogans such as “Serve Your People,” “Our Future Belongs to Us” and “Protect the Family: Reject Degeneracy,” along with imagery of classical Greek statues and other graphics. Some of the fliers had contact information linking them to American Vanguard, a white nationalist organization, while others were identified with the name of a separate organization, Identity Evropa. Fliers from both organizations have appeared on a number of U.S. college campuses as part of an apparent recruitment campaign, according to a March 6, 2017, report in the Washington Post.