News from the Past: February 2025

75 years ago: 1950

Life’s meaning. “Religious leaders will be on the Antioch College campus next Wednesday and Thursday for the Religion Committee’s annual Life’s Meaning Conference.”

Ten double-parking violations. “In a drive on double parking violations, local police brought five double-parkers into Mayor Leo Hughes’ court last Thursday, and have scheduled the same number for appearance tonight. … The mayor granted that it was often difficult to park exactly at one’s destination in the downtown district, but reminded those making appearances in court that in Dayton, Springfield, Xenia and other centers they would not think anything of parking several blocks from their destinations.”

Farm fertilizer pioneers. “Greene County has been allotted 30 tons of ammonium nitrate of lime for demonstration purposes. The nitrogen fertilizer, which will arrive in early February, will be limited to one ton per farmer for use on corn, tobacco, wheat, oats, meadows and permanent pastures.”

50 years ago:1975

NIMBY — Stafford Street. “Citizens crowded the meeting room at the municipal building to speak against a proposed 24- to 48-apartment development [by] owner Thomas Edge on the former Ralph Oster tract at Union and Stafford streets [near his already existing Twin Coach apartments].”

Dollar Days. Yellow Springs businesses have united to present big bargains for nine big days beginning Friday and extending through Saturday, Feb. 22. … Records and Fresh Vegetables and Epic Book Store are offering 10% off. … The Credit Union offers a 1974 VW Super Beetle at $2,750! … President Perry Stewart of Miami Deposit Bank declined a suggestion that he offer dollar bills for 98 cents.”

Pennsylvania Railroad. “The poor condition of the railway into Yellow Springs has made for increasingly poor service in recent years, but Morris Bean & Co. and Dewine Seed Co. still use it extensively.”

Resort Area liquor. “Miami Township was designated as a ‘resort area’ eligible to receive two … Memorial Day to Labor Day liquor by the drink permits. … [Village Manager Bruce Rickenbach] speculated that the permits seek to make Yellow Springs ‘a bar for Bryan State Park.’”

“An ‘instant forest’ is being planted this week in front of and around the [Antioch] Bookplate Company’s new home [at 888 Dayton St.]. The trees, 89 of them, were purchased through Antioch College from its [tree] nursery located at the corner of Allen and Corry Sts.”

35 years ago: 1990

“Richie Furay, formerly of Yellow Springs, performs tonight with the rock and roll band Poco in Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium. … Richie Furay grew up in Yellow Springs, was a successful musician for several years, then became a minister. When not performing, he is a pastor of a church in Boulder, Colorado.”

Wellfield contamination. “The good news is that the contaminant 1-1 dichloroethane, first found in the village’s water supply a year-and-a-half ago, seems to be decreasing in its level of concentration. The bad news is that it is still present in the village’s water supply.”

Springs orienteering. “The third annual Yellow Springs orienteering event will be held Saturday. … The event’s organizer, Max Wells, says orienteering is ‘like a road rally, on foot.’ Participants are given street maps with street names removed, and a number of places to find [by compass]. The objective is to find as many of the places as possible in an allotted time.”

Police consideration. “They drove from Springfield to Yellow Springs, parked their car on President Street, and set off on foot through the neighborhood, looking for a parked car they could steal a stereo from. … Village police officer Pete Banner noticed their car, checked it out, found keys in the ignition, and — as is police policy — removed the keys, to keep the car from being stolen. He left a note in the car.”

25 years ago: 2000

Wellhead Protection Commission. “Township trustees passed a resolution supporting individuals for their work on the Wellhead Protection Commission. … ‘Miami Township Trustees recognize that dedicated volunteers are our greatest resource. Special recognition is given to David Case, Scott Hammond, Bonnie Hoagland and Randy Rife.’”

Township mediation. “Emergency response time [in Miami Township] dropped 35 percent last year with the addition of a full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician. [Fire Chief Colin] Altman is including the statistic in a report he is preparing for the trustees on the [continued] need for a third full-time firefighter/EMT. … The trustees hope to have hired an outside facilitator to help mediate a discussion regarding the position.”

World Unity celebration. “The Rays of the Sun Bahá’í Children’s Class will host its annual Ayyam-i-Ha (Days of Giving) family celebration with the theme of ‘world unity,’ Saturday … in the Mills Lawn School gymnasium. The program will include music, singing, cooperative games, dancing, musical drama, refreshments, gifts for all children and lots of fellowship and fun.”

Ten years ago: 2015

Pickleball gaining more fans. “It’s like ping-pong if you were on top of the table. That’s how Al Schlueter described the fast-growing racquet sport with a silly name that is a whacking success at the Antioch College Wellness Center.”

“Morgan fund replaces Curves. For the past decade, local Curves franchise owner Lynn Hardman has provided a fun and safe place for women to come together to get fit. The intent for her business at 506 South High St. was always to provide exercise options for women who didn’t see themselves in the setting of a traditional gym. … Hardman recently decided to close the franchise in Yellow Springs. … The Morgan Family Foundation won conditional use from Village Planning Commission this week to move into the High Street space.”