YS seeks housing needs feedback

Yellow Springs government leaders are hosting a series of Community Conversations in April on housing needs in the Village.

Residents are invited to hear about the recent Housing Needs Assessment conducted by the Bowen National Research firm and offer comments and suggestions.

Four sessions are planned at various times of day and locations around town. Each will last about one-and-a-half to two hours.

The schedule is:

Wednesday, April 4, 7 p.m., Mills Lawn School

Thursday, April 5, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Springs Senior Center

Monday, April 9, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church

Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m., John Bryan Community Center, meeting rooms A&B

Childcare will be provided on the 4th at Mills Lawn and the 21st at the Bryan Center.

For more information about the Community Conversations, contact the village manager’s office at 937-767-1279