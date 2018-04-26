Dr. Charles Scott Hosket, DVM, age 65, of Yellow Springs, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 19, 2018. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 6, 1953, the son of Patricia (Williams) and Charles William Hosket.

Scott was a graduate of Yellow Springs High School and went on to earn his degree in Veterinary Medicine at the Ohio State University. He started his own practice, Hosket Veterinary Service, in his hometown of Yellow Springs in 1985. Scott was extremely dedicated to helping animals and servicing the families in his community. He spent countless hours devoted to his passion and to simply say he was dedicated to his work would be an understatement. In his limited spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and would try to find any excuse to be outside. Scott was a kind and generous man, with a great sense of humor and was an awesome storyteller. He will be missed tremendously.

Scott was recently preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Alicia Caulfield; sons, Michael Scott (Kelly) Hosket, of Nashville, Tenn., and Nathan Charles Hosket, of Jamestown; his grandson, Beckett; brother, Gary (Donna) Hosket, of Montana; and nephews, Jon, Ross and David Hosket and their wives and families. He had many friends, too numerous to name.

A celebration of his life was held on April 24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Hall. He will be buried privately with his parents at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Scott’s memory to your local animal rescue or shelter of your choice. Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.