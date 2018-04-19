Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
19
2018
Clear
Thursday
High 54° / Low 29°
Clear
Friday
High 55° / Low 33°
Wunderground.com
Police

Investigation ongoing at Hosket’s

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Update, 3:20 p.m. — Thursday, April 19. Chief Deputy Brown of the Greene County Sheriff’s reported that officers were dispatched to the office and residence of Dr. Scott Hosket, just north of Yellow Springs, this morning at 11:19 a.m. regarding a shooting. A deceased person was found inside the house, and the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted. The department is not releasing a name at this time and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 19, three Greene County Sheriff’s Department cars were parked in front of, and in the driveway of the veterinary office and home of Dr. Scott Hosket at 4450 U.S. 68 North just north of Yellow Springs. Crime scene tape was stretched across the driveway.

According to a sheriff’s employee on the scene, an investigation is ongoing, although he would not clarify what prompted the investigation.

According to Yellow Springs police, the local police department is not involved since the location is outside village limits. A representative from the sheriff’s office responded to a call from the Yellow Springs News with the statement that an investigation is ongoing at the Hosket residence, but that no more information is being released at this time.

Related posts:

  1. Bureau of Criminal Investigation releases new information on High Street shooting in Yellow Springs
  2. Investigation finds fault with Greene County major
  3. Helen Hosket
  4. Patricia Hosket

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Police

Investigation ongoing at Hosket’s

by YS News Staff
African Americans in YS Village Council— Blacks get more citations