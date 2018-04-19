Investigation ongoing at Hosket’s

Update, 3:20 p.m. — Thursday, April 19. Chief Deputy Brown of the Greene County Sheriff’s reported that officers were dispatched to the office and residence of Dr. Scott Hosket, just north of Yellow Springs, this morning at 11:19 a.m. regarding a shooting. A deceased person was found inside the house, and the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted. The department is not releasing a name at this time and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 19, three Greene County Sheriff’s Department cars were parked in front of, and in the driveway of the veterinary office and home of Dr. Scott Hosket at 4450 U.S. 68 North just north of Yellow Springs. Crime scene tape was stretched across the driveway.

According to a sheriff’s employee on the scene, an investigation is ongoing, although he would not clarify what prompted the investigation.

According to Yellow Springs police, the local police department is not involved since the location is outside village limits. A representative from the sheriff’s office responded to a call from the Yellow Springs News with the statement that an investigation is ongoing at the Hosket residence, but that no more information is being released at this time.