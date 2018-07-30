Jul
Beyond Yellow Springs
A supply drive for Standing Rock Reservation is ongoing; school supplies and winter coats are especially needed.

School supplies, coats needed for Standing Rock

Preparations and collections have begun for the annual Miami Valley Council for Native Americans’ school supply and winter clothing drive for Standing Rock Reservation in South Dakota. All the expected school-related items are needed: pencils, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper, notebooks of all sizes, 3-ring binders, glue bottles, glue sticks, folders, backpacks, etc. In addition, new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and boots for adults and children are needed.

The collection will continue until Aug. 14; the items will be delivered to Standing Rock at the end of that week. Cash donations will also be accepted to help offset the cost of truck rental and fuel. Any cash donations left over after paying for those items will be used to purchase more supplies for the children.

Drop-off sites for the supplies and winter outerwear are SunWatch Indian Village, located at 2301 West River Road in Dayton, and First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs. For more information, contact Bettina Stolsenberg at 937-769-5014.

