YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Special Board Meeting for Tuesday, July 31

John Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn School

• 6:30 p.m. Executive Session:

1) Evaluation of Treasurer

2) The appointment of an official

3) The appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, or the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee, or licensee, unless the employee, or licensee requests public hearing.

This is not a complete agenda & is subject to change. Community comments welcome.