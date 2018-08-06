38th annual YS Book Fair slated

The 38th annual Yellow Springs Book Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m.–4 p.m, at Mills Lawn. More than 30 vendors will be on hand, selling books from all genres. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.

All are welcome to sell their own books at the fair; set-up is free and begins at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Sellers must bring their own tables, chairs and canopies, if desired. If there are many sellers, lots will be drawn for order of access. There is no rain date.

For more information, contact Dark Star Books at 767-9400 or books@darkstarbookstore.com.