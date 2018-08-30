August 30, 2018 Bulldog Sports Round-up

VOLLEYBALL

3–0 start for YSHS Varsity Volleyball

Yellow Springs High School varsity volleyball team opened its season at Springfield High School on Monday, Aug. 20. The Bulldogs may have a small team this year but they are mighty.

Despite getting off to a slow start dropping the first set, 19–25, they found their rhythm in the second set as they went on to sweep the next three games from the Wildcats, 25–21, 25–20, 25–21.

Leading the Bulldogs was senior Alex Ronnebaum, with 10 points, five kills, one assist, 11 blocks and five digs. Sophomore Emma Ronnebaum, was close on her sister’s heels with nine points, one ace, 10 kills, 10 assists, five blocks and 14 digs. Junior Tyler Linkhart came away with six points, one ace, 10 kills, 16 assists, five blocks and 14 digs.

Also contributing to the win were sophomore Annlyn Foster with nine points, two aces, 12 digs, four blocks; freshman Angelina Smith with eight points, two aces, 18 digs, three blocks, two kills; another freshman, Aaliyah Longshaw, with one point, 17 digs and three kills and junior Olivia Snoddy, who contributed four digs and one kill.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs had another away match opening their conference play at Troy Christian. The Eagles are a big conference rival but they proved no match for the Bulldogs who won in three straight sets, 25–17, 25–14, 25–18.

Foster led the Bulldogs with 12 points (2 aces), five kills and 13 digs. Alex Ronnebaum came up big again with 11 points (1 ace), eight kills, three blocks and five digs. Linkhart pounded down nine kills along with nine points (four aces), 17 assists, one block and 10 digs. Emma Ronnebaum also helped the cause with six points (two aces), nine kills, five assists and 10 digs. Aaliyah Longshaw put up six points along with six digs while Angelina Smith added nine digs and one block.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, the Bulldogs hosted Bethel High School in a non-conference match. Once again, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to finish off the Bees in three straight sets, 25–16, 25–18, 25–23. And, once again, the whole team contributed to the win with each player putting points on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs.

Linkhart started the match off with 10 straight serving points, three of which were aces. She then went on to earn the first nine points for the team in the second set. In total, Linkhart had 18 points (eight aces), 15 kills, 12 assists, eight digs, and four blocks. Alex Ronnebaum put up nine points (1 ace), 10 kills, one block and two digs while Emma Ronnebaum added four points, eight kills, six assists and nine digs. Angelina Smith and Longshaw each added five points with Smith digging up 10 balls and Longshaw digging up three along with three assists. Snoddy also added three digs to the Bulldogs’ victory.

The Bulldogs are now 3–0 overall and 1–0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. Their next three matches will be conference matches, then they travel to Emmanuel Christian next week to seek revenge against their big conference rival and the 2017 MBC Conference champions.

— Coach Christine Linkhart

JV Volleyball finishes tough week

The Yellow Springs JV Volleyball team had a tough opening week. They faced Springfield High School on their home turf for the season opener, Monday, Aug. 20. The Bulldogs lost in two sets, 4–25, 11–25. Junior Olivia Snoddy led the team in kills and digs, with four each. It was a demanding match against a team with superior numbers. The Bulldogs played hard, and worked on developing as a cohesive unit.

At the home opener on Saturday, Aug. 25, the JV squad showed marked improvement in both skills and spirit. The team lost to Bethel, 16–25, 17–25, but the team showed grit and determination.

Freshman Ava Schell played spectacular defense, digging up five balls. Sophomore Ateerys Wagner led the team with four kills and four assists. Freshmen Devyn Deal and Schell both had two service aces.

The team is shaping up well, and will continue to work hard and improve over the course of the season.

— Coach Margaret Swanson

SOCCER

Girls soccer shows poise in losses

Despite three early losses, the YSHS girls varsity soccer team continues to develop confidence and poise in both their style of play, and technical skill.

Leading the Bulldogs this year are four seniors, Ashlyn Griffis (forward), Audree Speaks (goalkeeper), Janine Stover (forward), and Sarah Zendlovitz (midfield/defense). Supported by a three captains and a wealth of young talent, our Bulldogs are working collectively to unify and write a new chapter in the Bulldog Soccer books.

With an early jump on Southeastern this week, freshman Alyss Nichols worked to set the tone, scoring early in the eventual Bulldog defeat. Nichols managed to tally another goal in the second half, but her offensive efforts were not enough to thwart the Southeastern attack.

Saturday’s home opener against Northeastern showed a strikingly different Bulldog team holding Northeastern scoreless for thirty-eight of the forty minutes in the first half. A strong defensive effort was conducted by sophomore goalkeeper Steph Burks, and commanded by the speed of junior Haneefah Jones.

Despite an aggressive and hard-fought second half, the Bulldogs gave up one additional goal, leaving the final score 2–0.

With a thriving team dynamic, and ever growing confidence, the Bulldogs face out of conference teams this week.

This team is beginning to show tremendous heart and tenacity.

— Coach Kate Lohmeyer