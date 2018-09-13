Sep
14
2018
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 84° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
High 85° / Low 66°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Special Board Meeting for Tues., Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
JOHN GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
AT MILLS LAWN SCHOOL

Executive Session:
• Personnel

This is not a complete agenda & is subject to change. Community comments welcome.

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: