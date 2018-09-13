YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
- Published: September 13, 2018
YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
Special Board Meeting for Tues., Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
JOHN GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
AT MILLS LAWN SCHOOL
Executive Session:
• Personnel
This is not a complete agenda & is subject to change. Community comments welcome.
