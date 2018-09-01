YS teacher recognized for leadership potential

Jaime Adoff, the language arts teacher at McKinney Middle School, has been named by his peers in English education as one of three recipients of a national award for leadership potential.

The National Council of Teachers of English, or NCTE, has selected Adoff as a 2018 NCTE Leadership Development Award winner.

The award, given to English teachers with one to five years of experience in the classroom, nurtures the development of potential leaders in the field.

Adoff, a 1985 Yellow Springs High School graduate and a published author and poet, is beginning his third year teaching in the local district. He taught in Springfield schools for two years before coming to McKinney Middle School.

“This is what fearless thinking is all about — being passionate and engaged in your work, developing leadership skills, and a lifelong devotion to learning and growth,,” Yellow Springs Superintendent Mario Basora said in an online posting about the award on the district’s website. “We are very proud of Mr. Adoff for earning this recognition and of all of our educators who are leaders in their profession.”

The award winners, including the two other teachers from of Central City, Neb., and Seattle, Wash., will be recognized at the 2018 NCTE Annual Convention in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Adoff was also named last year as one of 10 national finalists for the biennial Teaching Tolerance Award for Excellence in Teaching sponsored by the Southern Poverty Law Review’s Teaching Tolerance project.