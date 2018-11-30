Dementia caregiver support group offered

As part of an effort to support the growing number of local families with a family member experiencing dementia, the Dementia Friendly Yellow Springs Project, in collaboration with the United Methodist Church, will host a caregiver support group meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The meeting will be held at the United Methodist Church, beginning with a light dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a discussion group following at 6 p.m. A caregiver will be on hand for loved ones with dementia, if needed, for the meeting.

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Jones at rpajones@hotmail.com or Kate LeVesconte at klevesconte@gmail.com or 937-631-1092.

Dementia Friendly Yellow Springs is a project of the Yellow Springs Senior Center with funding from the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation and support from the Greene County Council on Aging. The 18-month-long project began last year, headed by part-time organizers Kate LeVesconte and Toni Dosik, with support from Senior Center Director Karen Wolford and Greene County Council on Aging Executive Director Karen Puterbaugh. The project focuses on training for those who come into contact with villagers with memory loss, and a heightening of awareness for all in the community.