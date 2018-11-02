“Girls Like That” opens Bulldog Theatre festival this weekend

Opening this weekend is the play “Girls Like That,” a no-holds-barred look at the cruelty inflicted on a teenager by her classmates via social media. The play was written in 2013 by British author Evan Placey, and is set in an upscale girls school in contemporary Great Britain.

It will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Foundry Theatre on the Antioch College campus. Due to potentially disturbing material, parents may want to accompany middle-school-aged students, and young children are discouraged from attending.

Primarily performed by Yellow Springs High School students, the play is relevant to the issues that teens deal with today.

“It exposes the raw, brutal, honest truth about bullying, girl-on-girl hate and the pressures that consume many young women’s high school experience,” says 16-year-old Julia Hoff, one of the production’s actors.

