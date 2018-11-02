Nov
03
2018
Clear
Saturday
High 53° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday
High 59° / Low 48°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs High School

The cast of YSHS's “Girls Like That,” from left to right, front row, Zoe Clark, Julia Hoff, Lily Bryan and Sumayah Chappelle; second row, Arielle Johnson, Isabel Ellis, Shaylee Smith and Stephan Burks; third row, Annlyn Foster, Oakley Kraus and Lydia Fleetham; top row, Anna Millar. (Photo by Kayla Brown)

“Girls Like That” opens Bulldog Theatre festival this weekend

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Opening this weekend is the play “Girls Like That,” a no-holds-barred look at the cruelty inflicted on a teenager by her classmates via social media. The play was written in 2013 by British author Evan Placey, and is set in an upscale girls school in contemporary Great Britain.

It will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Foundry Theatre on the Antioch College campus. Due to potentially disturbing material, parents may want to accompany middle-school-aged students, and young children are discouraged from attending.

Primarily performed by Yellow Springs High School students, the play is relevant to the issues that teens deal with today.

“It exposes the raw, brutal, honest truth about bullying, girl-on-girl hate and the pressures that consume many young women’s high school experience,” says 16-year-old Julia Hoff, one of the production’s actors.

For more information, see the cover story in the Nov. 1 issue of the YS News.

Photo by Director Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Creativity rules in one-act plays
  2. YSHS opens ‘Urinetown: The Musical’ this weekend
  3. YSHS kids ready to rock ‘Chicago’
  4. High school’s ‘High School Musical’

Topics: , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: