Obituaries

Jill Holon

Jill Nichole Holon, 38, of Beavercreek, formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. She is survived by her mother, Teresa Paulaskas; her father, Gregory (Linda) Hollon; her son, Jacob Hollon; her brother, Derrick (April) Castle; her sisters, Angela (Jamison) McCreary, Sarah (Joshua) Amburgey and Lynsey (Christopher) Gammon; her step-brother, Stephen M. Heide,r and step-sister, Lisa Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov.13, 7 p.m., at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jill Hollon Memorial Fund Go Fund Me account.

