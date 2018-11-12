Jill Holon
- Published: November 12, 2018
Jill Nichole Holon, 38, of Beavercreek, formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. She is survived by her mother, Teresa Paulaskas; her father, Gregory (Linda) Hollon; her son, Jacob Hollon; her brother, Derrick (April) Castle; her sisters, Angela (Jamison) McCreary, Sarah (Joshua) Amburgey and Lynsey (Christopher) Gammon; her step-brother, Stephen M. Heide,r and step-sister, Lisa Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov.13, 7 p.m., at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jill Hollon Memorial Fund Go Fund Me account.
No comments yet for this article.