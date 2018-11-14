Miami Valley events, donation drives to honor Native American Heritage Month

Dual supply drives to benefit both the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakotas and the Dineh on Black Mesa in Arizona are being held, leading up to two events this weekend in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The events are organized by Dayton resident Corine Fairbanks of the American Indian Movement, Antioch College alumnus Jake Stockwell and villager Sandy King.

A Native American reception, featuring speakers Danny Blackgoat, Guy Jones, Victoria LaPoe and Aslan Tudor will be held Friday, Nov. 16, 6–8 p.m., at the Dayton International Peace Museum. The following day, Nov. 17, a buffet-style community luncheon featuring a menu of traditional foods from Indigenous peoples. After the events, guest speaker Blackgoat will take any received donations back to Black Mesa, and Jones will ferry donations to Standing Rock.

Gardening tools and supplies are especially needed for Black Mesa, and Standing Rock Reservation is in need of school supplies for children. Donations of food for both locations are also needed. Donations for Black Mesa and Standing Rock may be delivered to Agraria, located at 131 E. Dayton-Y.S. Road; Dragon Tree Tattoo and Gifts in downtown Yellow Springs; and SunWatch Indian Village, located at 2301 W. River Road in Dayton. Donations will also be collected at each of the weekend’s events.

The reception event at the Peace Museum on Nov. 16 is free and open to the public; the suggested donation for the luncheon the following day at SunWatch is $20, with proceeds to benefit the Dineh at Black Mesa and Standing Rock Reservation. For more information, or to make a reservation for the luncheon, contact Fairbanks at 218-308-4368, or email corine68@yahoo.com.

A full story appears in the Nov. 15 issue of the News.