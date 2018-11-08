November 8, 2018 Bulldog Sports Roundup

Awards

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department held an awards ceremony to recognize and celebrate the achievements of athletes during the fall sports season.

State awards

Winning awards from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) were:

Archie Griffin Award — Zach Lugo, Jude Meekin (cross country)

Award of Excellence — David Walker (boys soccer)

State Award (for exemplary contribution and service) — Tracy Clark (volleyball assistant coach, treasurer of athletic boosters, concession stand manager)

District awards

Winning awards from the OHSAA Southwestern district were:

All-District 1st Team — Tyler Linkhart, (volleyball), Mateus Cussioli (boys soccer), Andrew Clark (boys soccer)

All-District 2nd Team — Teymour Fultz (boys soccer), Dylan Rainey (boys soccer)

All-District 3rd Team — Kaden Bryan (boys soccer)

All-District Honorable Mention — Alex Ronnebaum (volleyball), Emma Ronnebaum (volleyball)

Conference awards

Winning awards from the Metro Buckeye Conference were:

All-Conference1st Team — Avery Reeder, (cross country), Cheyan Sundell-Turner (cross country), Josie Dewine (cross country), Isaac Grushon (cross country), Krishan Miller (cross country), Ben Espinosa (cross country), Tyler Linkhart (volleyball), Alex Ronnebaum (volleyball), Emma Ronnebaum (volleyball), Kaden Bryan (boys soccer), Mateus Cussioli (boys soccer), Andrew Clark (boys soccer)

All-Conference 2nd Team — Zach Lugo, (cross country), Mark Bricker (cross country), Jude Meekin (cross country), Kaden Bryan (boys soccer), Teymour Fultz (boys soccer), Dylan Rainey (boys soccer), Haneefah Jones (girls soccer)

MBC Coach of the Year Award: Coach Christine Linkhart (volleyball)

MBC Coaches Award (for sportsmanship and integrity): Olivia Snoddy (volleyball)

YSHS/Varsity awards

Winning awards from YSHS were:

Bulldog Award (for athleticism, character and sportsmanship) — Cedar Palmer (boys soccer), Haneefah Jones (girls soccer), Olivia Snoddy (volleyball), Mark Bricker (boys cross country), Avery Reeder (girls cross country)

Coaches Award (team leaders) — David Walker (boys soccer), Julia Hoff (girls soccer), Tyler Linkhart (volleyball), Zach Lugo (cross country), Evelyn Potter (girls cross country)

JV and McKinney awards

Winning awards for junior varsity sports or McKinney 7th and 8th grade sports were:

Bulldog Award — Tariq Muhammad (JV boys soccer), Ava Schell (JV volleyball), Krishan Miller (McKinney boys cross country), Cheyan Sundell-Turner (McKinney girls cross country), Mya Murchie (7th grade volleyball), Vivi Bryan (8th grade volleyball)

Coaches Award — Sean Adams (JV boys soccer), Leanna Taylor (JV volleyball), Isaac Grushon (McKinney boys cross country), Josie DeWine (McKinney girls cross country), Bella Slonaker (7th grade volleyball), Josephine Zinger (8th grade volleyball)

Volleyball end-of-season stats

Several Bulldogs finished the season in the top ten — mostly top five — players in the Metro Buckeye Conference. In fact, YSHS had five players in the top ten in blocks and four of the top five in digs. Three Bulldogs were also in the top five for kills and three in the top ten for aces.

Ronnebaum sets school record

Alex Ronnebaum finished her senior year by being #1 in the MBC in blocks with 130. Ronnebaum has led the conference in blocks for the past three years. She owns the conference and school records with a career total of 452 blocks.

She also ended her senior year #5 in kills (165), #5 in digs (238) and #7 in aces (66) in the MBC.

Ronnebaum was also named to the 2018 District 9 Division IV senior All Star team and will play in the All Star match at Troy High School on November 14 at 6:30 p.m