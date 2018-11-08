PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

REVIEW OF MINUTES

Minutes of October 8, 2018

Minutes of October 18, 2018 Special Work Session

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

• Public Hearing re: Site Plan for Home, Inc. PUD/Senior Housing

OLD BUSINESS:

• Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update

NEW BUSINESS:

• Infrastructure Report: Public Works Director Johnnie Burns

