Yellow Springs Public Notices

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

PLANNING COMMISSION  MEETING AGENDA
Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387
 
REVIEW OF MINUTES
   Minutes of October 8, 2018
   Minutes of October 18, 2018 Special Work Session
 
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
• Public Hearing re: Site Plan for Home, Inc. PUD/Senior Housing
 
OLD BUSINESS:
• Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update
 
NEW BUSINESS:
• Infrastructure Report: Public Works Director Johnnie Burns
 
   The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-
tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any
person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of
Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for
more information.

