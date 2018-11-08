PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387
REVIEW OF MINUTES
Minutes of October 8, 2018
Minutes of October 18, 2018 Special Work Session
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
• Public Hearing re: Site Plan for Home, Inc. PUD/Senior Housing
OLD BUSINESS:
• Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update
NEW BUSINESS:
• Infrastructure Report: Public Works Director Johnnie Burns
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-
tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any
person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of
more information.
No comments yet for this article.