Village Life

Two-hour delay this morning

All Yellow Springs Schools are on a two-hour delay this morning, due to icy road conditions. 

The Mills Lawn all-school musical, “Lion King KIDS,” is still scheduled to be performed at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. this evening at the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce. Parents and guardians are advised to keep their phones nearby and check for updates periodically, as things may change over the next few hours.

