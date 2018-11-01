Nov
03
2018
Clear
Saturday
High 53° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday
High 59° / Low 48°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

AGENDA for Thursday, Nov. 8

JOHN GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
AT MILLS LAWN SCHOOL

7 p.m.
• Regular Business Meeting
— Routine Business

This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: