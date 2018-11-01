YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
- Published: November 1, 2018
AGENDA for Thursday, Nov. 8
JOHN GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
AT MILLS LAWN SCHOOL
7 p.m.
• Regular Business Meeting
— Routine Business
This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.
