YS Strings to present eclectic concert

The Yellow Springs Strings, a group of musicians from the village and surrounding communities, will perform a program of several pieces by a variety of composers on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., in the Senior Center great room. Admission is free to all; donations are welcome and will benefit the YS Senior Center and the YS Youth Orchestra Association.

Flute soloist Shirley Hatfield will be featured in Mozart’s “Exultate, Jubilate.” A valued member of the orchestra for her skills on violin and viola and her ability to mentor others, Shirley considers flute to be her first love — though strings rank a close second. Shirley and her sister, cellist Sharon Hatfield, have also been members of the YS Community Orchestra, conducted by James Johnston.

The evening’s program includes “The Capriol Suite,” by Peter Warlock; Grieg’s “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen,” and “A Touch of Ireland” by the American composer Elliot DelBorgo. Music from Bach and Beethoven will close the program.

The orchestra welcomes new members, string players of modest-to-advanced levels, at any time. The group rehearses Tuesday evenings, 7–8:30 p.m., in the great room at the Senior Center. There is no fee to join, nor is an audition required. For more information, call Shirley Mullins at 767-3361.