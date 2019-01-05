Cello Springs Festival to return

For the third year in a row, the Cello Springs Festival will present concerts, master classes and other offerings at various settings in Yellow Springs in the first part of January.

Cellists from around the country, some familiar to Yellow Springs and some new, are convening in the village to spend time performing for local audiences, working with cellists here and in retreat gathering ideas and inspiration for future projects.

The public event schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m., Yellow Springs Senior Center — Opening concert, including guest artists from Columbus, UCelli;

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., Vernet Building, Glen Helen — Nature, art and music concert, including visual art and poetry by local artists; interested poets and artists are asked to contact festival organizers (see contact information below);

Thursday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., Herndon Galley, Antioch College — “Three B’s and More,” including guest artist Julian Schwarz;

Friday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., Antioch Foundry Theater — concluding concert, including YS-area cellists of all stripes who would like to play with the group.

Costs for venues, publicity, food and travel are covered entirely by donation. To offer support, either by donation or in other ways, contact the festival’s co-directors by email at cellospringsfestival@gmail.com, by phone at 540-392-4544, or through the website, cellospringfestival.weebly.com. Financial contributions can be made directly through the festival website or at donorbox.org/supportcellospringsfestival.

In addition, Cello Springs Festival participants plan to offer music at Friends Care Community ad Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center. Other community groups that would like an outreach visit from festival cellists are asked to get in touch with the co-directors through the contact avenues above.