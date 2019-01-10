Thermography
Village Life

'Mindful of Race' discussion group to begin

The Dharma Center will hold a seven-week book discussion group focused on Ruth King’s book “Mindful of Race: Transforming Racism from the Inside Out” on Thursdays, Jan. 17–Feb. 28, 7:45–9 p.m.

Ruth King (via ruthking.net)

The author, King, is an international teacher in the Insight Meditation tradition, and an emotional wisdom author and life coach. In the book, King invites readers to: “Tend first to our suffering and confusion, listen to what it is trying to teach us and direct its energies most effectively for change.”

The group will be facilitated by Louise Smith and Katie Egart.

For more information, call 767-7140 or email info@ysdharma.org.

