CMYS to present Seraph Brass

On Sunday, March 10, a performance by the acclaimed Seraph Brass will continue Chamber Music in Yellow Springs’ 2018–19 season. This dynamic ensemble draws from a roster of America’s top female brass players. The Seraph quintet includes Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Jean Laurenz, trumpets; Rachel Velvikis, French horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; and Gretchen Renshaw James, tuba. Seraph Brass was praised by Harold Duckett of KnoxTNToday for “music both bright and warm, consistently playing with satisfying tone qualities that, when delivered at their skill levels, make brass music endearing.” For this concert, CMYS will again offer free admission to students with ID and anyone under the age of 25.

Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works and well-known classics. The Yellow Springs program will be a delicious potpourri featuring original pieces and arrangements of classic works like “Prelude” from Grieg’s “Holberg” Suite, Debussy’s “Cakewalk” Suite, three pieces from Suite “Española” by Albeniz, Tchaikovsky’s “Does the Day Reign” from 7 Romances, No. 6, Op. 47, and Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody” No. 2, as well as the more recent “Fantastic Polka” by Arthur Pryor, Vittorio Monti’s “Csárdás” and pieces from contemporaries Reena Esmail, Joan Tower, Catherine McMichael and Anthony DiLorenzo. Textura Magazine noted, “The high caliber of the playing is often staggering — see the high-energy roller-coaster of a ride that is DiLorenzo’s three-and-a-half-minute ‘Go.’”

Seraph Brass released their debut album, “Asteria,” on Summit Records in January 2018, earning a Silver Medal Global Music Award. The ensemble will begin a residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival alongside the Dover Quartet in the festival orchestra, and they will perform at the International Trumpet Guild Conference in Miami, Florida in summer 2019. Seraph has toured throughout the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs. Daniel Lee Zehringer, professor and chair of the School of Music at Wright State University, will give a preconcert lecture starting at 6:45 p.m.

A post-concert dinner will provide those interested with an opportunity to meet the performers. Call 937-374-8800 by March 7 to reserve a space. Further information and tickets for the performance are available at http://www.cmys.org or by calling 937-374-8800. Tickets are $25, except as noted above.