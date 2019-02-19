Food, clothing drive at Antioch to feature speakers

The People’s Congress of Resistance, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Antioch College’s newly founded, first-ever Black Student Union will hold a clothing and food drive on Friday, Feb. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Coretta Scott King Center. Chris Chavers, founder of the Black Student Union, will speak about racism and the anti-racist movement in the Miami Valley.

An editor of the magazine Breaking the Chains: A Socialist Perspective on Women’s Liberation, Karla Reyes, will speak on the women’s movement. Breaking the Chains is a publication that brings critical issues facing working class families to the forefront of popular movements. The publication has been used by women organizing to build a society free from sexism, racism and anti-LGBTQ bigotry.

Reyes, the magazine’s managing editor, is a public school teacher in New York City, and has been a union and social justice activist for many years. Recently, Reyes has been organizing against the U.S. attempted coup against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.