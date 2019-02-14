Feb
music

All are welcome at this month's Hootenanny at the YS Arts Council Gallery on Saturday Feb. 16 from 6-8:30. If you play, sing, or just want to listen, admission is free! (Photo by Carol Simmons)

Hootenanny Saturday!

The next YS Hootenanny will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 6–8:30 p.m., at the YS Arts Council Community Gallery, located at 111 Corry St. The Hootenanny, a community song circle with acoustic instruments, is open to all levels — especially beginners. All are welcome to attend, even those who don’t play an instrument, but who would like to sing — or just listen. Those attending are asked to reserve the parking directly in front of the YS Arts Council building for those with mobility issues. 

