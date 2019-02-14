Linda L. (Duncan) Sheets passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2019. She was born on Nov. 17, 1943, the daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Rowe) Duncan, and was a lifelong resident of Springfield.

Linda retired in 1998 from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 37 years of service, with numerous awards for outstanding performance and sustained superior performance. She was selected by the Air Force as their representative to develop policies in the development of computer systems for the Department of Defense. She represented the Air Force in the development of national computer standards which became the cornerstone of international computer standards.

For 12 years, Linda volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and Guardian Ad Litem, representing abused and neglected children in the Clark County Juvenile Court. She previously volunteered at Mercy Medical Center, with the Special Olympics and as a Sunday School teacher. She also served on the Board of Managers at her condominium and as chairman of the Bylaws Committee.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Stella Dillon and Marilyn Dunfee; and niece, Sandy Dunfee. She is survived by her beloved family: her son, Todd A. (Nancy) Sheets; grandchildren, Todd R. Sheets, of Cincinnati, and Brittany Sheets, of Xenia; great-grandson, Jayden Holt, of Xenia; special nieces, Sue Dillon-Catron, of Cincinnati, Jennifer Elliott, of Higginsport, Ohio, Paula Morrow of Ames, Iowa; and nephews David, Danny and Tim Dillon. She is also survived by cherished longtime friends Harold Burt, Mary McCrum and Ildi Martin, of Horn Lake, Miss.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs and Vitas Hospice for the loving care that they provided Linda. They would also like to thank the Friends Care Community resident cat, Jack, for his companionship and keeping her feet warm. Linda requested that there be no formal funeral services, that she be cremated and that her son scatter her remains at one of their favorite mushroom hunting spots.

There will be a celebration of Linda’s life on Friday, Feb. 15, 5–7 p.m., at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at ­

