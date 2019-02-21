Ronald Gaines Sr., son of the late James H. Gaines and Ernestine Hamilton Gaines, was born Feb. 3, 1939 in the home of his grandparents, Ernest Hamilton and Myrtle Benning Hamilton, on Marshall Street in Yellow Springs. Ronald was the oldest of three children. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, James Gaines Jr.; his sister, Latricia (Pat) Channels; his daughter, LaVaugn Jamee Gaines; and his previous wife, Geraldine Bruce Gaines.

He passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, in his home.

Ronald attended John Bryan High school. His first job was at George’s Geist Farms, and he had several other jobs at the local Catholic cemetery. As a young adult, he worked at Cassano’s Pizza and Goldie’s and Com’s Restaurant. He worked two jobs for 36 years, retiring from YSI, Mills Lawn Elementary and Yellow Springs High School.

Ronald leaves to cherish and celebrate his memory Constance Ruth Gaines; his daughters, Denita Murphy (Reuben), Christa Gaines White (Gary), Deborah Gaines Thomas (Thomas), Ronita Gaines (Mark Sr.); his sons Ronald Gaines Jr. and Paul Michael Gaines; grandchildren Marcus, Brittany, LaShawn, Jawawn, Brandon, Teaonnolee, Christopher, Chanelle, Edward, Jordan, Miranda, Zakaylo, Mark Jr., Matthew, Chase and Aribelle Rue; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; all Hamilton and Benning cousins; friend, Kelly Fox; previous wife, Sara Ann Barton; and brother-in-law, Charles Wilson.

Ronald’s memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, with a family hour from noon to 1 p.m., and service beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. Earl W. Grimes, Jr. will officiate. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.