Yellow Springs Public Notices

VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

— Public Notice —
 SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
 VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
 
Council will hold a SPECIAL MEETING on Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. This meeting will con-
sist of EXECUTIVE SESSION only. No votes will be taken and no announcements will be made
either prior to or at the conclusion of the meeting.
 
DATE: Mon., Feb. 25, 2019
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers
 
AGENDA
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)
• For the Purpose of the
    Discussion of the Discipline
    of a Public Employee.
 
ADJOURNMENT
 
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with
disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability
accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

