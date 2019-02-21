VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

— Public Notice —

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Council will hold a SPECIAL MEETING on Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. This meeting will con-

sist of EXECUTIVE SESSION only. No votes will be taken and no announcements will be made

either prior to or at the conclusion of the meeting.

DATE: Mon., Feb. 25, 2019

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers

AGENDA

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the

Discussion of the Discipline

of a Public Employee.

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with

disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability