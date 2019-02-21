VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

— Public Notice —
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Council will hold a SPECIAL MEETING on Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. This meeting will con-
sist of EXECUTIVE SESSION only. No votes will be taken and no announcements will be made
either prior to or at the conclusion of the meeting.
DATE: Mon., Feb. 25, 2019
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers
AGENDA
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)
• For the Purpose of the
Discussion of the Discipline
of a Public Employee.
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with
disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability
accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com
for more information.
