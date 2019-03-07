‘Calamity Day:’ The halls are alive, with the sound of coughing…

Because of the high percentage of students absent because of illness, Superintendent Mario Basora has called for a “calamity day,” closing McKinney Middle and Yellow Springs High School Friday, March 8.

Mills Lawn School will remain open, and all healthy staff and students are encouraged to report to school as scheduled.

Symptoms of the illness making its way around are headache, fever, aches, congestion and chills, and seems to be very contagious, with the viral version running a course of several days.

A message sent to parents and guardians by Basora reads:

School will be CLOSED for students at McKinney Middle/Yellow Springs High School ONLY tomorrow due to significant illness in the community.All healthy staff and Mills Lawn students will report to school as scheduled. Also, please click on this letter about a schedule change for the high school musical this weekend.Information about other student activities will come from another One Call notification soon. Have a great day and remember to wash your hands!

School musical opening postponed

Because of illness and absences, the opening performance of The Sound of Music has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m., pending the health of the cast. The scheduled Saturday evening performance will be repurposed as a dress rehearsal, at which point the well-being of the cast will be determined.

The Curtain Warmer fundraiser for the theater program will take place as scheduled, Friday, March 8, from 5:45–7:45 p.m. at the Arthur Morgan House, 120 W. Limestone St.

In a message to students and parents, theater arts instructor and director Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp wrote:

The current bug going around is taking its toll. … Because we want our students to be well and have positive experiences in their extracurriculars, administration and the Theater Department have come to the decision to postpone the opening of The Sound of Music from Friday, March 8th to Sunday, March 10th at 3:30 p.m. All shows are at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St. in Yellow Springs.

*Sunday, March 10th – 3: 30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14th – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15th – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday March 16th – 2:00 p.m. AND 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17th –3:30 p.m.

*Pending the health of the cast. A confirmation will be determined Saturday by 6 p.m. Please click here for ticket holder information.