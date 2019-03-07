’Sound of Music’ performances, events update

The current sweep of upper respiratory illness at the YSHS and McKinney Middle School has forced a rescheduling of The Sound of Music performances. Below is a revised schedule of performances, as well as details for current ticket holders.

*Sunday, March 10th – 3: 30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14th – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15th – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday March 16th – 2:00 p.m. AND 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17th –3:30 p.m.

Dress rehearsal is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 9.

All shows are at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St. on the Antioch Campus in Yellow Springs.

*Pending the health of the cast. A confirmation will be determined and posted Saturday by 6 p.m.

CURTAIN WARMER: will still be held tomorrow, Friday March 8th at the Arthur Morgan House. You will be able to attend the reception and then use your ticket for any of the shows listed above. Seats will be held for each performance. Please arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the show to claim your reserved seat.

SHOWTIX4U.COM PURCHASES: Tickets purchased online for this Friday and Saturday will be honored for the corresponding evening performance the next week.

If you cannot attend at that time or need another date, please email our Theater Department Producer, Jovan Terrell at jterrell@ysschools.org as soon as possible.