Part-time building monitor at the John Bryan Community Center

VILLAGE JOB OPENING:

PART-TIME BUILDING MONITOR

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting applications for a part-time (as-needed) Building Monitor at the John Bryan Community Center.

Responsibilities include overseeing the Youth Center and gym, assisting with special events, taking rental reservations and deposits, coordinating the building calendars, assisting in special youth events and performing some janitorial duties.

Schedule varies between 15-24 hours per week during evenings and weekends with a starting pay rate of $14.89/hr.

Application forms are available at http://www.yso.com or 100 Dayton Street. Selected applicant will be subject to pre-employment drug testing and FBI background check.

For information contact Ruthe Ann Lillich at rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, or call (937) 767-3402 between the hours of 8:30 and 4:30 pm. Deadline for applications is Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 4:00 pm.