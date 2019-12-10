Submission deadlines to change for holiday week issues

This year’s Christmas and New Year’s holidays are falling in the middle of the week, with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve on Tuesdays, and Christmas and New Year’s Day on Wednesdays.

So that Yellow Springs News staff can put together the paper for each of those weeks and still be home with their families for the holidays, we are shifting our submission deadlines. While our typical weekly submission deadline is Monday at 5 p.m., we will be moving up the deadlines for both the Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 issue to the previous Friday at 5 p.m.

To submit letters to the editor, announcements, classifieds and other advertising for the Thursday, Dec. 26 issue, please drop them by the News office or send them via email by Friday, Dec. 20.

To submit items for the Thursday, Jan. 2 issue, please send them or drop them off by Friday, Dec. 27.

In addition, papers will be mailed a day later, arriving in your mailboxes on Friday those weeks. You can buy them at the newsstands or pick them up from the YS News office on Thursday.

Thank you for your understanding, and Happy Holidays!