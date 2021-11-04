Nov. 4, 2021 — Bulldog Sports Round-Up

CROSS-COUNTRY

Sundell-Turner qualifies for state

Junior Cheyan Sundell-Turner became the first Yellow Springs High School girls cross-country runner since Lois Miller in 2012 to qualify for the state cross-country meet. The meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Columbus.

Sundell-Turner qualified for the state meet with her 12th-place finish at the Regional Championships that took place last Saturday, Oct. 30, at Troy Memorial Stadium. Running against a talented field in wet and muddy conditions did not deter Sundell-Turner from running a strong time of 20:50 in a field of 88 runners.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer attributed her success to the bevy of tough meets this season, along with having a wealth of experience that mentally prepared her for this big moment.

—John Gudgel, assistant coach

BOYS SOCCER

Tourney play ends for Bulldogs

After a 17-game streak of undefeated play, with 14 straight wins during the regular season and three in the postseason tournament, the Yellow Springs High School boys soccer team saw its run come to an end Saturday, Oct. 30, with a loss to Mariemont, out of Cincinnati.

Playing under wet and chilly conditions, the two teams met up at the neutral Beavercreek High School field, with Mariemont winning the contest 4–0.

Still a young team, the Bulldogs will return to the field next fall with much the same lineup of players, expecting to lose only two seniors to graduation this year.

—Carol Simmons