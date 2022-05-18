— Public Notice —

ENACTING NEW SECTION 206.04 “CREDIT CARD POLICY” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO AND AMENDING SECTION 505 OF THE PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2022-21, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 16, 2022, gave first reading to an ordinance during a public hearing, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, the Village is not currently in compliance with R.C. 717.31, enacted by House Bill 312 in November of 2018 requiring all municipalities in Ohio to update credit card use policies to contain certain provisions by February 2, 2019; and

WHEREAS, at the time the statute took effect, the Village Credit Card Policy was limited to a single section of the Personnel Policy Manual enacted in 2014; and

WHEREAS, staff from the Auditor of State have encouraged the Village to update the policy for compliance purposes and the Solicitor has opined that the policy should be codified separately from the Personnel Policy Manual as it applies to elected officials as well as personnel; and

WHEREAS, creation of a new section of the Administration Code will effectuate that purpose under existing Chapter 206 for “Purchases and Sales” procedures; and,

WHEREAS, this ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in the operation of Village services, such emergency being the urgent necessity to comply with Ohio Revised Code Section 717.31,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 206.04 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs is enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein; consisting of entirely new language.

Section 2. Section 505 of the Personnel Policy Manual effective January 20, 2022 is amended to read as set forth in Exhibit B with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

Brian Housh, President of Council