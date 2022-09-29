Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 29, 2022

CROSS-COUNTRY

This past Saturday, Sept. 24, the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams ran at the West Liberty Ohio Caverns Invitational. This hilly course, which traversed the grounds of the Ohio Caverns, produced season-best times for the majority of the Bulldog runners.

The YSHS girls team saw three runners earn medals for their performances in this ultra competitive field. Josie DeWine, Sasi Drees-Johnson and Cheyan Sundell-Turner all medaled. Sundell-Turner ran to a fifth-place finish (20:57), while Drees-Johnson (32nd) and Josie DeWine (36th) ran great races and were ably supported by teammates Rebecca DeWine, Hannah Finley and Lauren Finley in leading the girls team to a fifth-place finish.

The YSHS boys finished in 10th place out of 16 teams. Ninth-grader Kyle Johnston (55th) led a solid trio of Bulldogs who included Jack Horvath (61st) and Isaac Lewis (63rd). The strength and depth of the Bulldogs were on full display with Kyle Raymer, Kael Cooney, Evan Galarza, Arthur Devore, Collin Calfee, Zach Butler and Charles Witlock, who ran solid races.

The McKinney boys finished in fifth place out of 14 teams, with the majority of the team running season-best times. Eighth-grader Wills Oberg medaled with a best ever time of 12:47 while running to an 18th-place finish. Seventh-graders Alex Lewis (31st), Matteo Chaiten (36th), Maddox Buster (50th), Alex Main (55th), Oshri Paschal (56th) and Cooper Folck (57th) ran as a solid pack and were closely followed by Charlie Carr, Graham Turnmire and Jaden Douglass.

The small-but-mighty McKinney girls squad saw two runners earn medals. Seventh-graders Sierra Sundell-Turner (26th) and Violet Matteson (28th) earned hardware. Fellow seventh-graders Elise Bongorno and Bella Thomas ran strong races in a field of 73 runners.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer attributed these strong performances to a solid week of practice and the runners rounding into shape as they prepare to peak for season-ending meets.

This Saturday, Oct. 1, the McKinney teams will compete at the Jim Murray Invitational, to be held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. The high school teams will run at the Centerville High School Saturday Night Lights Invitational at 7 p.m.

—Coach John Gudgel

BOYS SOCCER

After suffering one loss in an otherwise undefeated season, the Bulldogs rallied with another pair of wins on Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Miami East at home; and Thursday, Sept. 22, against Emmanuel Christian away.

Seniors Eli Eyrich and Dylon Mapes again led in scoring against Miami East in the 4–0 match, with Eyrich bagging three and Mapes rounding the score out with one. Senior goalkeeper Krishan Miller ably covered the Bulldogs’ goal with 15 saves.

In a 5–0 match against Emmanuel Christian, Eyrich netted three more goals, scoring his 100th career goal in the process. Mapes and Senior Henry Smith-Heston netted a goal each, and goalkeeper Miller racked up five saves, again keeping the opposition scoreless.

The team’s record is currently 8–1; the Bulldogs were scheduled to face off against Miami Valley School Wednesday, Sept. 28; Xenia on Saturday, Oct. 1; and Greenon on Monday, Oct. 3. All three matches will be played at home at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

The Bulldogs continued their winning streak with three victories on Thursday, Sept. 22, against Jefferson at home; Friday, Sept. 23, against Wilmington Christian away; and Saturday, Sept. 24, against Ansonia away.

Yellow Springs dominated Jefferson 3–0, with junior Ella Laws and sophomore Lacy Longshaw leading for kills with three each. junior Violet Babb led for digs with six, followed by two each from senior Vivian Bryan and sophomore Adeline Zinger.

The Bulldogs pulled off another 3–0 shutout against Wilmington Christian. Longshaw led with a staggering 22 kills, followed by six from Adeline Zinger, who also led with 20 digs, followed by Babb’s 18.

Individual stats for the Ansonia match were not available at press time, but Yellow Springs walked away with a 3–1 win.

The team will oppose Dayton Christian away Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; followed by 7 p.m. home matches against Xenia and Middletown Christian on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4.

The team’s overall season record is currently 10–4, with a conference record of 3–1.