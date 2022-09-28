Planning Commission Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

• Conditional Use Application – R-A, Low Density Residential District – Shirley Smith has submitted an application to operate a transient guest lodging establishment at 251 Whitehall Drive – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262 Conditional Uses Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100120005700

• Final Plat – R-B, Moderate Density Residential District – DDC Management of Miamisburg, OH has submitted an application for a final plat at 402 N Wright Street – Chapter 1226 Subdivision Regulations – Submission of and Action on Final Plats, consistent with the current zoning. Greene County Parcel ID #: F19000100020001600; F19000100020005600

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION

DATE: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, for inclusion in the Planning Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

—Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator