Donna L. (Bates) Gray, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, at Aspen Trace Health & Living in Greenwood, Indiana. She was a resident of Nashville, Indiana, and a former resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Crystal Lake, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Donald W. and Mary L. (Mullholand) Bates. Donna was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Donna loved traveling with her husband to any place warm, especially to the Carolinas, San Diego and Tennessee. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, dedication and sense of humor. Her husband often referred to her as his “Hero in Life.” Donna was a good listener, and enjoyed couponing, playing games, euchre and hosting gatherings for friends and family.

She was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Nashville, Indiana, since 2003, serving on several church committees: Ladies Guild, Funeral Luncheon Committee, Quilting Club, Church Bazaar and Communion Assistant. Donna was also a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Silver Sneakers at the Brown County YMCA and was former president of the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. She enjoyed volunteering while her daughters were in school and being the best Brownie leader for them.

She was preceded in death on Dec. 13, 2017, by her loving husband of 50 years, James P. “Jim” Gray, whom she married on May 6, 1967, in Columbus, Ohio. Donna was also preceded in death by a son, Aaron James Gray.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Michelle Linton, of Franklin, Indiana, and Theresa Gray-Pedersen, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; siblings, Rod (Robin) Bates, of Lincoln, Nebraska, William “Bill” (Diane) Bates, of Hilliard, Ohio, and Chris (Teresa) Bates, of Santa Rosa, California; grandchildren, Marisa (Jacob) Meyers, Max, Amber and Ava Linton, of Franklin, Indiana, and Kyle, Megan and Samantha Pedersen, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Father Eric Johnson will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1008 McLary Road in Nashville, Indiana. Friends may call from 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry St., Morgantown, Indiana. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nashville.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Donna to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1008 McLary Road, Nashville, IN 47448.

Expressions of caring and kindness may be made to the Gray family at http://www.meredith-clark.com.