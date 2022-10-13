Fair weather fare

The return of Street Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, also saw the return of crowds to downtown streets.

Despite temperatures in the 30s for much of the morning, visitors came out to peruse seller wares and enjoy food and music. The sunny day eventually warmed up to a respectable 57 degrees, as thousands more visitors filtered in and out of downtown Yellow Springs.

Although the Chamber of Commerce was unable to provide the News with an official estimate of the number of fair attendees by press time, Chamber board member Shaun Craig said the event yielded impressive dividends for vendors and merchants. Craig told the News that some downtown businesses made record sales, and vendors reported unusually smooth set-ups and tear-downs.