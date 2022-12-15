COVID Update | Dec. 15, 2022

Greene County remains at a “medium” community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent designation, released Thursday, Dec. 8. A majority of Ohio’s counties, 51, are currently at a “medium” level, while 27 are ranked “low” for the virus, and 10 are “high.”

• Greene County’s number of new cases dropped over the last week of reporting, with 205 cases for Dec. 1–7, compared to 249 for Nov. 23–30. The 45387 ZIP accounted for five of those cases, compared to nine the week before.

• The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Greene County was 21, the same as the week before. The county reported two new coronavirus deaths; the county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 534.

• Greene County reported a slight increase in the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period, with 228.5 as of Dec. 8, compared to 226.8 reported Dec. 1. The county’s latest numbers put it 39th in the state. Brown County, in southern Ohio, is at the top, with 361.5; and Holmes County, in the eastern central part of the state, is at the bottom, with 40.9. Ohio’s 88-county average of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period rose for another week, from 197.5, reported Dec. 1, to 231.5, reported Dec. 8.

• The statewide total of new cases for Dec. 1–7 was 16,062, compared to 16,091 for Nov. 23–30.

• Ohio’s number of new hospitalizations remained relatively static, moving slightly from 607, for Nov 23–30, to 605, for Dec. 1–7 Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Dec. 8 numbered 1,240, compared to 1,155 the week before.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in the state reported for Dec. 1–7 was 86, compared to 92 for Nov. 23–30. The total number of deaths in Ohio since the start of the pandemic was 40,644 as of Dec. 8.

• Free rapid antigen tests can be obtained from the Greene County Health Department, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia; and through the county library system. The county libraries no longer distribute proctored test kits; the currently available kits are for personal use only and cannot be used for travel, return to school or to end a quarantine. Call the Yellow Springs Library at 937-352-4003 for current availability and the procedure for pickup.

Test kits are no longer available through the federal government’s postal program.