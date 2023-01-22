YS schools on two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 23

All Yellow Springs Schools are on a two-hour delay Monday morning due to icy road conditions and snow. Although most village streets and many sidewalks have been cleared, overnight freezing conditions may produce a layer of ice.

The National Weather Service noted that there is a 30% chance of nighttime snow, with accumulation of less than a half inch.

Monday morning brings a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., and cloudy conditions, with a high near 32°F. Chance of precipitation goes down to 20% and an evening temperature low around 25°F.

Check with coaches and administration for any delays, rescheduling or cancelations of sports and other extracurricular events.