Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Jan
24
2023
Because of heavy snowfall and icy conditions, Yellow Springs Schools are delayed by two hours Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Because of heavy snowfall and icy conditions, Yellow Springs Schools are delayed by two hours Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Matt Minde)

YS schools on two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 23

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

All Yellow Springs Schools are on a two-hour delay Monday morning due to icy road conditions and snow. Although most village streets and many sidewalks have been cleared, overnight freezing conditions may produce a layer of ice.

The National Weather Service noted that there is a 30% chance of nighttime snow, with accumulation of less than a half inch.

Monday morning brings a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., and cloudy conditions, with a high near 32°F. Chance of precipitation goes down to 20% and an evening temperature low around 25°F. 

Check with coaches and administration for any delays, rescheduling or cancelations of sports and other extracurricular events. 

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

×

YS Schools are delayed by two hours, Monday, Jan. 23, due to snow and icy conditions. Click here for details.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com