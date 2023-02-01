— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:30 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 17, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of January 26, 2023 Special Meeting: Retreat; Village Goals

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1048.05 Service Charges of Chapter 1048 Sewers and Sewage of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1046.02 Service Charges; Exemption of Chapter 1046 Water of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-04 Repealing and Replacing Section 1042.01 Electric Service Charges of Chapter 1042 Electricity; Municipal Light and Power of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services Code of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-05 Amending Chapter 432.45 Concerning Regulation of Text Based Communication While Driving of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-06 Repealing and Replacing Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code Establishing Permit Fees

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-07 Amending Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Add the Position of “Deputy Chief”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-08 Amending Section Amending Section 252.01 “Personnel: Classification of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Add the Position of “Lineworker” and Adjusting Pay Levels

• Reading of Resolution 2023-10 Approving 2023 Village Goals

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:20 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:30 p.m.)

• Planning Commission End of Year Report (Stiles: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:40 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (8:50 p.m.)

• Review of CASP Goals (MacQueen: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:05 p.m.)

• Feb. 17: Council Work Session: Housing 4–6 p.m.

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.