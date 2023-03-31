Anthony Burrer and Kathryn Kingery

Anthony “Tony” Scott Burrer, born Sept. 8, 1954, and his life partner, Kathryn Sue (Knowling) Kingery, born Nov. 25, 1956, passed away in early March.

The oldest son of Frank and Doris Burrer, Tony was raised in Yellow Springs and spent nearly half of his life living there. He started his working life at Weaver’s, then tried various other occupations in different locations before settling on a long-held position at Antioch Publishing Company. Post retirement, he worked in real estate and construction with his partner, Kathryn, between their travel adventures together.

Kathryn was generous and caring and had a gentle spirit that was comforting. She loved Tony endlessly, and they stayed dedicated to each other through the ebbs and flows of their life together. She and Tony loved her children very much, and would’ve done whatever they could for her children and the people they loved. They will always be missed and forever remembered.

They are survived by Christopher and Megan Kingery, of Dayton; and Alan, Nathaniel and Loren Burrer, of Seattle. There will be no public services.