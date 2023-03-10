“Mamma Mia” musical performances postponed due to illness

According to a notification sent out by Yellow Springs Schools Friday, March 10, the performances of the YSHS/McKinney spring musical, “Mamma Mia,” scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, have been rescheduled due to cast and crew illness.

The announcement stated that “presale tickets purchased will be refunded. The date, time and location of the rescheduled performances will be announced soon.”

Refunds are available through showtix4u.com; instructions can be found at https://showtix4u.helpsite.com/articles/44067-refunds.

Details and updates will be posted on the Yellow Springs Schools website, ysschools.org, as well as on the schools’ social media pages.