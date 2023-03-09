— Public Notice —

ADDING CHAPTER 454 TO THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF YELLOW SPRINGS FOR THE REGULATION OF EV CHARGING STATIONS

ORDINANCE 2023-11, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Ordinance 2023-11 adds a chapter to the Codified Ordinances allowing regulation of EV Charging stations on Village property.

The legislation is available online at http://www.yso.com and in the Clerk’s office. Ordinance 2023-11 received a first reading on March 6, 2023, and will receive a second reading and public hearing for possible passage into law on March 20, 2023.

—Brian Housh, President of Council