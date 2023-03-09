Subscribe Anywhere
Mar
10
2023

Ordinance 2023-11

  • Comments Off on Ordinance 2023-11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

— Public Notice —

ADDING CHAPTER 454 TO THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF YELLOW SPRINGS FOR THE REGULATION OF EV CHARGING STATIONS

ORDINANCE 2023-11, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Ordinance 2023-11 adds a chapter to the Codified Ordinances allowing regulation of EV Charging stations on Village property.

The legislation is available online at http://www.yso.com and in the Clerk’s office. Ordinance 2023-11 received a first reading on March 6, 2023, and will receive a second reading and public hearing for possible passage into law on March 20, 2023.

Brian Housh, President of Council

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com