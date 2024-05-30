Hunger heroes

The inaugural “Who’s Hungry?” free community meal event, organized by local residents Carl Moore and Jim Zehner, went off without a hitch Monday, May 13, at MAZU restaurant.

Within about an hour of opening, the nonprofit had served 20 folks with meals of chicken and dumplings, lemon-olive oil orzo pasta with asparagus, and focaccia bread; the main courses were made possible by funds donated to “Who’s Hungry?” and the bread was donated by the Emporium.

Moore, at right, and Zehner are pictured serving steaming bowls of chicken and dumplings to two students who walked over from the John Bryan Youth Center to enjoy the food. Moore and Zehner said that, with the first successful event under their belts, they hope to continue, pending donations from the community. To donate, go to bit.ly/WhosHungryYS.