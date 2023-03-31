Village of Yellow Springs Public Hearing | Planning Commission

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Text Amendments-The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for zoning code amendments to support Council’s goal for increased housing, which include:

— Amend Chapter 1250 Business Districts – change from conditional to permitted use, dwelling units on the upper floors of buildings with nonresidential uses at street level in B-1, Central Business District and add as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in B-2, General Business District

— Amend Chapter 1252 Industrial Districts – Add a Residential section allowing as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in I-1 and I-2

— Amend Chapter 1258 Schedule of District Uses – Changing the Schedule of District Uses to reflect proposed zoning district changes

— Amend Chapter 1284.02 Definitions: A-B – Add definition for Aid to Construction

— Amend Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U – Add definition for Utilities Review

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION

DATE: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor,

Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, March 9, 2023, for inclusion in the Planning Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, March 10, 2023.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator